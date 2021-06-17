Valley School District Announces Delayed Start Due to Inclement Weather

WESLACO – The forecasted inclement weather has prompted a Rio Grande Valley school district to have a delayed start Tuesday.

Brownsville ISD

Middle schools 8:40 a.m.

Elementary schools 9:05 a.m.

High schools 9:50 a.m.

All bus pickups will be delayed by one hour.

BISD employees will report at the regular time.

