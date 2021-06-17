Valley School District Announces Delayed Start Due to Inclement Weather
WESLACO – The forecasted inclement weather has prompted a Rio Grande Valley school district to have a delayed start Tuesday.
Brownsville ISD
Middle schools 8:40 a.m.
Elementary schools 9:05 a.m.
High schools 9:50 a.m.
All bus pickups will be delayed by one hour.
BISD employees will report at the regular time.
We'll update this story if districts inform us.
