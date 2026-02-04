Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off season with Star Wars concert

It's spring concert season, and the Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for another exciting series of concerts.

The season kicks off with Star Wars + Four Hands.

Valley Symphony Orchestra Executive Director David Lobel spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what audience members can expect and provided details of other concerts they have planned for the season.

Star Wars + Four Hands is scheduled for February 6 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center and February 7 at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

