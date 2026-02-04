x

Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off season with Star Wars concert

By: Dina Herrera Garza

It's spring concert season, and the Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for another exciting series of concerts.

The season kicks off with Star Wars + Four Hands.

Valley Symphony Orchestra Executive Director David Lobel spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what audience members can expect and provided details of other concerts they have planned for the season.

Star Wars + Four Hands is scheduled for February 6 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center and February 7 at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.

