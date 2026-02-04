Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off season with Star Wars concert
Related Story
It's spring concert season, and the Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for another exciting series of concerts.
The season kicks off with Star Wars + Four Hands.
Valley Symphony Orchestra Executive Director David Lobel spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what audience members can expect and provided details of other concerts they have planned for the season.
Star Wars + Four Hands is scheduled for February 6 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center and February 7 at the TSC Performing Arts Center in Brownsville.
To purchase tickets, click here.
News
It's spring concert season, and the Valley Symphony Orchestra is getting ready for another exciting series of concerts. The... More >>
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Edinburg native Dannie McCallum leaving her mark in...
-
More than 4,000 job opportunities to be offered at Jumpstart Career Expo...
-
'You can sense my frustration:' Starr County judge reacts to newly announced...
-
Harlingen police investigate after man shot in abdomen
-
New state licensing requirement to provide legal status causes concern among Valley...
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Vaqueros continue historic winning streak with victory over Houston Christian
-
UIL announces 2026-2028 realignment
-
RGC Lady Rattlers softball team coming off a historic season
-
PSJA Bears baseball looking to repeat undefeated district season and Elite 8...
-
PSJA Memorial Cheer team wins 2026 NCA National Championship