Victim of Alleged Assault by Former Cameron Co. Deputy Speaks Out

MCALLEN – A woman who says she was a victim of an assault by a former Cameron County deputy is claiming police have stalled in adding more charges.

The victim works as a massage therapist. She says she and the deputy, Victor Francisco Moctezuma, met online for a supposed private paid massage session in a McAllen hotel room. Once they met she says everything took a turn for the worse.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by CHANNEL 5 NEWS, Moctezuma was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $200 from the victim and then threatened to arrest her for prostitution. She claims that when he asked her to have sex with him and complied out of fear of being arrested.

The former deputy was charged with theft and official oppression. The victim’s attorney wonders why the McAllen police investigation has taken so long and why Moctezuma has not faced additional charges.

Watch the video for the full story.