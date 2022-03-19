Victims in Palmview H-E-B shooting take stand

Three men who survived a deadly shooting inside a Palmview H-E-B in 2016 took the stand on Wednesday.

Rafael Martinez, Billy Joe Martinez, and Frailan Garza testified in the trial of Raul Lopez, 31, the man accused of opening fire on his co-workers inside the grocery store more than five years ago. All three men were struck by gunfire.

Lopez is accused of killing Mario Pulido, 48, and injuring three others on November 28, 2016.

"I couldn't move," Billy Joe said. "I remember laying on the floor and trying to call my wife. But I have a passcode on my phone, and I had so much blood on my fingers that I couldn't unlock it."

Lopez faces eight charges, including murder and three counts of attempted murder.

"What happens to people like me?" Lopez asked a then Palmview investigator in a video played by the prosecutors on Wednesday. "Are they injected? In Texas, what do they do?"

Pulido's wife, Patricia Pulido, was the last person called to the stand on Wednesday. She said they were married for 26 years, recalling the day that changed her family forever.

As the trial moves forward, prosecutors will bring forward more witnesses before Lopez's defense team get their opportunity.