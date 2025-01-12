x

VIPERS TRADE

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers have acquired the returning rights of Daishen Nix from the Iowa Wolves. Additionally, they have agreed to return the player rights to Nate Hinton back to Memphis Hustle. 

Nix was a part of the 2021-2022 Vipers Championship team as a two-way assigned player by the Houston Rockets. 

News
RGV Vipers Acquire Returning Player Rights to...
RGV Vipers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Daishen Nix
Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers have acquired the returning rights of Daishen Nix from the Iowa Wolves. Additionally, they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 Friday, January 10, 2025 10:05:00 PM CST January 10, 2025
Radar
7 Days