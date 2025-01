RGV Vipers Acquire Returning Player Rights to Daishen Nix

Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers have acquired the returning rights of Daishen Nix from the Iowa Wolves. Additionally, they have agreed to return the player rights to Nate Hinton back to Memphis Hustle.

Nix was a part of the 2021-2022 Vipers Championship team as a two-way assigned player by the Houston Rockets.