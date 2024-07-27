War hero honored at Weslaco High School

Weslaco High School honored one of their own who died while serving overseas in Iraq.

Soon after graduating from the school in 2003, Tomas Garces joined the Texas Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions during an assault, and died at the age of 19 of injuries from an explosion.

At Weslaco high School, Tomas Garces excelled in wrestling. He earned two individual district titles, three team district titles, and qualified for regionals three times and for state twice.

“He always gave it his all at this sport that he loved," Tomas Garces’ brother, Rafael, said.

Wrestlers across the Rio Grande Valley -- including Tomas Garces' niece and nephew -- gathered inside the very same place where this fallen hero used to wrestle, ready to kick off the Tomas Garces Wrestling Tournament.

A tribute to Tomas Garces was also unveiled at the tournament, honoring the hard work and sacrifices he made as a wrestler and soldier.

