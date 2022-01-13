Warriors Seek Return Trip to State
Related Story
SANTA ROSA - Players come and go for Santa Rosa basketball coach Johnny Cipriano, but one thing is a constant. Warriors' teams will score a lot of points and always be a threat to go deep in the UIL playoffs. This year's team is no exception to the rule. Santa Rosa is building state tournament momentum after three consecutive lopsided wins in the post-season. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez reports from Santa Rosa.
News
SANTA ROSA - Players come and go for Santa Rosa basketball coach Johnny Cipriano, but one thing is a constant.... More >>