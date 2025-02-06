x

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon...
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 Wednesday, February 05, 2025 6:33:00 AM CST February 05, 2025
Radar
7 Days