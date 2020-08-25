Wednesday's Weather - 10 p.m.

Home
News
WATCH: Day two at the Republican National Convention
Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura
By JOHN MONE and STACEY PLAISANCE GALVESTON,...
63-year-old man dies in overnight traffic accident in Brownsville
A 63-year-old man died in a traffic accident...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
DHR Health responds to concerns about COVID-19 units
Nurses who temporarily worked at a Rio Grande Valley hospital shared images that led to public outcry in mid-June. Allegations of a body left unattended...
Brief hunger strike at El Valle Detention Center protests long detention, conditions
WILLACY COUNTY — Missing soap, a lack of...
Special Report: Guatemalan teenager held in network of hotels, hidden from her own attorney
A teenage Guatemalan girl staying at a McAllen...
Weather
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
LJISD Won't Play Fall Sports - Other Districts May Be Next
LA JOYA - La Joya Independent School District will be the first school district to cancel their fall athletics calendar after the district approved online only...
RGV Sports HOF Hand Out Rings
MCALLEN - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall...
Rio Hondo, Port Isabel, Raymondville Will Compete For Single Playoff Spot
Rio Hondo - District 16-4A Division 2 underwent...
Additional Links
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
CON MI GENTE: Tacos for first responders
One organization gave over 1,000 breakfast tacos to Hurricane Hanna first responders. Team RWB McAllen/Edniburg chapter said it’s the love of the valley that makes...
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
Additional Links
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Investigan accidente mortal en Brownsville
El lunes por la noche ocurrió un mortal accidente de tráfico en Brownsville cerca de las calles Frontage y Media Luna. Los oficiales encontraron en...
Niño de menos de 5 años da positivo a coronavirus en condado Willacy
El martes se confirmó un caso positivo adicional...
Preocupación por riesgo de propagación de coronavirus en escuelas
Todavía no se conoce mucho sobre como el...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
Texas Headlines
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Investigations
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Radio
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
High School Football
This Week's schedule
Two-A-Day Tours
Gridiron Heroes
Pumped Up
Dave's Dozen
Send A Sports Tip
Drumline of the Week
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
MeTV
Community
Senior Salute 2020
KRGVida Community Calendar
Con Mi Gente
Inside The Valley
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Community News
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Request for PSA
Request for Talent Appearance
Somos Noticias
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
KRGV 5.2 Somos El Valle Live Stream
Somos El Valle
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Wednesday's Weather - 10 p.m.
Share:
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
63-year-old man dies in overnight traffic accident in Brownsville
$5 million financial assistance available for STC students
Edinburg two-year-old diagnosed with COVID-19
Downtown McAllen taking a financial hit due to pandemic
Rising Star in Research: What It Takes to Be the Best
Sports Video
LJISD No Fall Sports
RGV SPORTS HOF RINGS
District 16-4A Division 2
WAC Shuts down Fall Sports
Ben Bolt Cancels Fall Sports