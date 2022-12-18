Wednesday's Weather - 5 p.m.

Home
Holiday drunk driving campaign continues
This holiday season, if you choose to drink something a little stronger than eggnog, officers want you to plan ahead and get a sober driver. ...
Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day
A lot of Valley cities are hosting toy...
PVAS receives donations of dog food after food shortage
Palm Valley Animal Society has good news. ...
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Rainy with cool temperatures in the 50s
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
WATCH LIVE: UTRGV welcomes inaugural head football coach Travis Bush
The University of Rio Grande Valley will host a press conference to welcome their new head football coach, Travis Bush. The press conference will begin...
INTERVIEW: New UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush Gives First Interview
Check out KRGV's Exclusive in-studio interview with the...
INTERVIEW: UTRGV Chasse Conque Talks Hiring of Travis Bush as UTRGV FB Coach
UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque joined KRGV...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Tim's Coats accepting donations through Friday
Viewers have until Friday, Dec. 16 to donate...
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
Hechos Valle
Congresista Henry Cuellar anuncia mejoras en los suministros de agua
El congresista Henry Cuellar — y la subsecretaria de desarrollo rural del departamento de agricultura de los Estados Unidos, Xochitl Torres Small — anunciaron un subsidio...
Recuento termina en LaMantia siendo la ganadora de elección para el distrito 27
Los resultados de un recuento para la contienda...
Programan juicio para hombre acusado de matar a su ex-esposa
La selección del jurado para un hombre acusado...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Holiday drunk driving campaign continues
Adopt an Angel organization to distribute toys on Christmas Day
PVAS receives donations of dog food after food shortage
Valley family remembers horrific drunk driving accident
Valley locals asked to watch for runaway livestock
Sports Video
Travis Bush Interview PT 2
Travis Bush Interview PT 1
Chasse Conque Comments on New UTRGV Head Coach
Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey
Diego Gomez signs for UTRGV baseball