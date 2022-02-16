Wednesday's Weather 6 a.m.

Home
Pharr police investigating multiple reports of stolen catalytic convertors
The Pharr Police Department is warning residents of thieves that are stealing catalytic converters. The department said they’ve taken multiple reports about thefts in...
Repairs planned for wooden bridge damaged by truck in Mission
An agreement was made to fix a wooden...
Hidalgo County reports 12 coronavirus-related deaths, 237 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported 12 coronavirus-related deaths...
Weather
Feb. 16, 2022: Very windy, temperatures reaching 80s
Feb. 15, 2022: Windy with temperatures in mid-70s
Feb. 14, 2022: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 70s
Sports
Bi-District Round Concludes in Girls Basketball
GIRLS High School Basketball Playoffs Tuesday, February 15th 6A Bi-District Weslaco 49, PSJA High 44 Edinburg 58, Harlingen South 41...
Girls Basketball Playoffs Begin with Bi-District Round
Girls Basketball Playoff Scores and Schedule ...
Valley Will Send 44 Student Athletes to State Wrestling Tourney
AUSTIN - The Rio Grande Valley continued to...
Programming
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Un sospechoso muerto, 2 agentes heridos tras tiroteo en Texas
KATY, Texas (AP) - Dos agentes del alguacil de Texas fueron baleados y heridos mientras intercambiaban disparos con un sospechoso que murió en el lugar, dijeron...
Se dispara número de texanas que buscan abortar en Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dos proveedores de servicios...
Sismo de 6,2 grados sacude a Guatemala, una mujer fallecida
CIUDAD DE GUATEMALA (AP) — Un sismo de...
Wednesday's Weather 6 a.m.
Radar
7 Days
