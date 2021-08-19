Weed Candy Bust Prompts Warning to Valley Parents Ahead of Halloween

EDINBURG – A so-called weed candy bust is prompting a warning from Edinburg police for parents to stay vigilant this Halloween.

An executed search warrant by police, a special crimes unit and SWAT led to over a pound of marijuana and two kilos of edibles, or weed candy, being seized Friday.

The packaging is made to look like name brand products, but if looked at closely, names such as Stoney Patch Kids and Medicated Nerds is a giveaway it’s not regular candy.

Officials say the THC infused candy is from legitimate businesses from parts of the U.S. where marijuana is legal.

“This candy is manufactured in the United States, it comes from states like Colorado and California. It’s sent over here and it’s distributed through Texas,” said Officer Arielle Benedict at a press conference.

These edibles are also sold online by established dispensaries. If someone from a location where marijuana is restricted tries to purchase, it won’t let them.

A mail pack owner explained that doesn’t stop people from sending items illegally.

