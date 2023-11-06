Weslaco expands grant program to beautify storefronts

The city of Weslaco is expanding a grant program for business owners that helps them beautify their storefront.

The grant money is now available for all business owners in the city.

Previously, only business owners along Texas Boulevard and Business 83 could apply.

The grants are something city officials say is of economic importance.

“First impressions go a long way,” Weslaco Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Steven Valdez said. “When you see the outside of a building, and it looks run down... there's probably less of a tendency to walk in. So when their facades are looking great and amazing, then it's more of an invitation for people to come in."

The money is coming from the Weslaco EDC. Business owners can apply for the Façade Renovation and Improvements Grant online.

