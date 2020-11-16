Weslaco Golfers Moving Forward
WESLACO- The high school golf season is just getting underway. Few things have been played out about the 2017 season this early in the campaign. A pair of Weslaco high school golfers are feeling good about their futures, both short and long-term. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.
