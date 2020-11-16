x

Weslaco Golfers Moving Forward

Related Story

WESLACO- The high school golf season is just getting underway.  Few things have been played out about the 2017 season this early in the campaign.  A pair of Weslaco high school golfers are feeling good about their futures, both short and long-term.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports.

News
Weslaco Golfers Moving Forward
Weslaco Golfers Moving Forward
WESLACO- The high school golf season is just getting underway. Few things have been played out about the 2017 season... More >>
3 years ago Friday, January 27 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27, 2017 10:38:48 PM CST January 27, 2017
Radar
7 Days