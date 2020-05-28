Weslaco hospital adds 85 high-tech beds to provide better comfort for patients

Every patient who is admitted to a hospital and has to stay for treatment knows they’ll be spending their time on a hospital bed.

At Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, it added 85 new ibeds that will allow its patients to be more comfortable. The bed will alert medical staff by a “visual cue” they should be able to see when walking by rooms.

The new beds will assist nurses with patient care allowing them to set specific parameters unique to each patient. It will be able to track a patient’s weight and are equipped with a quick CPR button.

Donna Graham, a registered nurse at the medical center, says these additions will serve a vital role with the care of coronavirus patients.

