Weslaco ISD students honor Valley veterans

From a military plane flyover to student performances, Wednesday was a patriotic day at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco.

Hundreds of area veterans, families and students gathered to honor all those who served in the military — past or present.

Evan Torres, 11, said he gained a stronger understanding of Veterans Day, and the sacrifices made.

“They need to know that we appreciate them, and that we love them because they sacrificed, pretty much sacrificed their lives for us,” Torres said.

It’s a feeling Weslaco High School Jr. ROTC cadet Maj. Kliyo Castro also shared.

“I felt very proud to be a part of this country, this organization, and just being here today. It means a lot to me,” Castro said.

The veterans in attendance said they felt that appreciation.

The Weslaco Rotary Club and Weslaco school district teamed up to host the event to honor veterans, and promote patriotism among the youth.

Watch the video above for the full story.