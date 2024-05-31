Weslaco Neighbors Worry Over Delay in Debris Removal
Related Story
WESLACO – Piled up debris continues sitting around some Rio Grande Valley neighborhoods.
A limited number of trucks are going on around in Weslaco picking up items disposed of by people after the June floods.
Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says they hired Ashbritt, Inc. to respond to debris removal requests and report it back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing visited a Weslaco homeowner, who says trash and debris have remained along Chapa Drive since the week of the flooding happened.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
WESLACO – Piled up debris continues sitting around some Rio Grande Valley neighborhoods. A limited number of trucks are going... More >>
News Video
-
Quest Collegiate Academy in McAllen closing due to low enrollment
-
Brownsville doctor seeing increase in heat-related illnesses among kids
-
Reactions to Trump's guilty verdict in hush money case
-
Facing the Fury: Survival expert provides tips on hurricane preparedness
-
Facing the Fury: Familiarizing yourself with evacuation zones
Sports Video
-
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin
-
Edinburg CISD coach retiring after 41 years
-
Weslaco Panthers preparing to head to the UIL State Tournament
-
Mustangs Prepare for Elite 8 Against Leander Rouse
-
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27