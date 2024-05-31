Weslaco Neighbors Worry Over Delay in Debris Removal

WESLACO – Piled up debris continues sitting around some Rio Grande Valley neighborhoods.

A limited number of trucks are going on around in Weslaco picking up items disposed of by people after the June floods.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes says they hired Ashbritt, Inc. to respond to debris removal requests and report it back to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

KRGV’s Christian Von Preysing visited a Weslaco homeowner, who says trash and debris have remained along Chapa Drive since the week of the flooding happened.

