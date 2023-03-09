Weslaco Residents Want More Lighting after 1 Killed in Chain-Reaction Accident

WESLACO – A chain reaction crash on FM 1015, just north of Weslaco, claimed a life of a San Benito man.

Residents who live and work nearby say it may have been avoided if the area wasn’t so dark.

Don Julio’s Bakery sits on FM 1015 between Mile 11 and Mile 12, the same spot 29-year-old Mark Anthony Andrade was killed Tuesday night.

“We think the place is jinxed,” says Olga De La Fuente, who works at the bakery and lives near the highway. “There’s too many accidents.”

On FM 1015, only one street light stands between Mile 11 and Mile 12.

