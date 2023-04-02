Weslaco Woman Seeks Refund after Makeup Purchase on Social Media

UPDATE (9/27): We spoke to multiple women across the country who say they too paid Benni Beauty hundreds of dollars and never received their products.

The Better Business Bureau President, Dolores Salinas, says if you pay with a major credit card you can always call the company and reverse any charges.

Credit card companies will deal directly with the individual or company involved.

WESLACO – A dream business for a Weslaco woman is getting off to a rocky start.

Trinidad Leal was thrilled to open her very own business, The Makeup Studio by Trinidad.

She wanted new brands in her store, so she reached out to Benni Beauty on Instagram and sent $300 through Facebook Pay.

The weeks went by and the products never arrived.

Benni Beauty agreed to refund Leal the $300, but she still hasn't received it.

