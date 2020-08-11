x

Wildcats Get Westlake Next

WESLACO - The Wildcats won the outright district title in 31-6A to finish the regular season. They followed that with a bi-district title, and last week, they earned an area title with a win over Rowe. The hunt for the next golden football continues Friday when Weslaco East faces Westlake in San Antonio. 

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports. 

8 months ago Tuesday, November 26 2019 Nov 26, 2019 Tuesday, November 26, 2019 10:29:00 PM CST November 26, 2019
