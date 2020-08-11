Wildcats Get Westlake Next
WESLACO - The Wildcats won the outright district title in 31-6A to finish the regular season. They followed that with a bi-district title, and last week, they earned an area title with a win over Rowe. The hunt for the next golden football continues Friday when Weslaco East faces Westlake in San Antonio.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports.
