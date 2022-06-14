McALLEN - At an unveiling at La Plaza Mall Saturday, Texas Workforce Commission presented their upgraded their website workintexas.com.

The new site can help job seekers build a resume and get a virtual recruiter that can send emails about job opportunities.

Dicla Ramirez is a Human Resources Manager for Mori restaurants, she says she's used the web page for 10 years and now looks forward to the upgrades.

"Texas Workforce Commission helps us to do the full staff. They help us to hire about 85 people at one time."

A spokesperson for Texas Workforce Commission says the upgrade has been in the works for a year.