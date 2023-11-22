Zapata Co. to Use Portable Pump at Falcon Lake as Water Levels Decrease

ZAPATA – As the water levels at Falcon Lake continue dropping rapidly, Zapata County is putting more money into pumping water.

The International Boundary and Water Commission says water needs to keep flowing out of the Falcon Dam in order to meet the Rio Grande Valley’s demand for irrigation and municipal water.

Officials plan to bring in a portable pump, which can pump about 5,000 gallons of water per minute.

