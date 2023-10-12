Zero-Tolerance Policy Affecting Courts, Families
BROWNSVILLE – A zero-tolerance policy is affecting both courts and immigrant families, as many children are being separated from their parents.
The policy could be playing a role on the increase in the prosecution of these cases.
About 40 people, who were accused of crossing the border illegally, awaited their fate at the Brownsville Federal Courtroom Tuesday morning.
KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez takes a deeper look at the impact on these families and what future changes could be made.
Watch the video above for the full story.
