News - 5 On Your Side
Yesterday
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood
Posted 5:38 PM 2/13/2020 by Monica De Anda
DONNA – Stray dogs are becoming a problem for a neighborhood in Donna.
A resident is worried about the safety of children on the block. She says she’s not getting any help from the city.
Along 10th Street in Donna, Victoria Garza says almost every morning her (More)
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood