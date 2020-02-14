News - AP National
Yesterday
Barr: Trump tweets on cases make it 'impossible' to do job
Posted 2:17 PM 2/13/2020
By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe at President Donald Trump on Thursday, saying that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my (More)
2/10/2020
Sanders edges Buttigieg in NH, cementing Dem front-runners
2/9/2020
Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa caucus recanvass
Posted 1:50 PM 2/10/2020
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders’ and Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaigns filed requests Monday for a partial recanvass of the results of Iowa’s Democratic caucuses.
The Sanders campaign cited “mathematical (More)
2/6/2020
Payback: Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment
Posted 7:14 PM 2/7/2020
By DEB RIECHMANN, COLLEEN LONG and NANCY BENAC Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Exacting swift punishment against those who crossed him, an emboldened President Donald Trump on Friday ousted two government officials who had delivered damaging testimony against him during his (More)
News Video
-
UPDATE: Convicted former Valley priest John Feit dies in prison
-
Harlingen police investigating 2 cases possibly linking to each other
-
CBP processing floral gifts at Valley ports of entry ahead of Valentine's...
-
Former La Joya mayor out on bond after pleading not guilty to...
-
Woman worried about stray dogs in Donna neighborhood