News - AP Texas Headlines

Yesterday

Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated

Posted 5:19 PM 2/13/2020

HOUSTON (AP) - A judge has formally exonerated a second person convicted based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer. Â Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet (More)

Fire truck flips, killing West Texas fire chief

New Mexico bid for recreational marijuana is all but doomed

Part of the ceiling collapses at Atlanta airport restaurant

Chocolate bars that may contain milk being recalled

2/11/2020

Anne Marion, founder of Georgia O'Keeffe Museum, dies

Posted 4:41 PM 2/12/2020

DALLAS (AP) - Texas oil and ranching heiress Anne Marion, who founded the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has died. She was 81. Cody Hartley, director of the O'Keeffe museum, said in a statement that Marion died Tuesday in California. He called her a â€œpassionate arts (More)

DA: Man innocent in case tied to ex-cop charged in raid

Details still murky in police shooting of unarmed Texas man

Record-setting astronaut feels good after near year in space

Police: North Texas officers shoot knife-wielding man dead

