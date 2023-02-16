Noticias RGV - Aquí entre nos

x

Aquí Entre Nos: Steven Spielberg rechazó Harry Porter por acompañar a su esposa

Posted 5:50 PM 2/16/2023 by Tania Garza

Steven Spielberg inició dos importantes franquicias cinematográficas, Indiana Jones y Jurassic Park, pero rechazó una tercera: Harry Potter.

Spielberg dice que él y su esposa Kate Capshaw estaban formando una familia cuando recibió la oferta, lo que habría significado pasar meses filmando en Londres, así que la rechazó. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

