Four Straight Wins For UTRGV Men
Posted 9:04 PM 2/13/2020
EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its fourth-straight game by defeating the Utah Valley University Wolverines 80-72 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of 2,218.
Senior Lesley Varner II led the (More)
Yesterday
Diamondbacks Back On The Diamond
Posted 5:22 PM 2/13/2020
MISSION - Pioneer had a great 2019, becoming the first Valley baseball program since 2007 to reach the state tournament.
The Diamondbacks hope that success carries over to their upcoming season.
CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports.
2/11/2020
1 on 1: UTRGV Baseball Coach Derek Matlock
Posted 5:53 PM 2/12/2020
WESLACO - The UTRGV baseball team opens a new season this weekend with a four-game home series against Kansas State.
The Vaqueros are coming off a 34-win season, which saw them capture their first WAC regular season title.
Coach Derek Matlock stopped by CHANNEL 5 to talk with our Joel Villanueva about the upcoming year.
2/10/2020
5 on 5: February 10th
Posted 9:24 PM 2/10/2020
RIO HONDO - The Port Isabel boys basketball team defeated Rio Hondo 63-58 Monday night for their sixth straight district win.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has this 5 on 5 update.
2/9/2020
La Joya's Sergio Castillo Scores In Roughnecks' Opener
Posted 8:57 PM 2/10/2020
HOUSTON - The first week of the XFL season is in the books and La Joya's Sergio Castillo is all smiles.
The Valley native kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Houston Roughnecks in their 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.
Before the game began, Castillo had the opportunity to address the fans at TEDCU Stadium.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
2/8/2020
Toros Shut Out By Dynamo, 5-0
Posted 4:51 PM 2/9/2020
EDINBURG - Toros welcoming the Houston Dynamo to HEB Park for a scrimmage Saturday evening.
The Dynamo showing why they are the big dogs, shutting out RGV FC 5-0.
Check out the highlights.
2/7/2020
5 on 5: February 7th
Posted 9:25 PM 2/7/2020
WESLACO - They're the champions! District champions to be exact.
Brownsville Jubilee's girls secured the 32-3A title with a win Friday night.
Other action saw the Los Fresnos boys team down Hanna in district play.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.
2/6/2020
UTRGV Men and Women Split Thursday WAC games
Posted 9:06 PM 2/6/2020
EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell 72-58 to the Kansas City Roos on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
Redshirt junior Amara Graham led UTRGV (9-13, 4-5 WAC) with 14 points by making a career-high four (More)
