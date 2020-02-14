x

Four Straight Wins For UTRGV Men

Posted 9:04 PM 2/13/2020

EDINBURG - The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team won its fourth-straight game by defeating the Utah Valley University Wolverines 80-72 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a crowd of 2,218.

Senior Lesley Varner II led the (More)

Diamondbacks Back On The Diamond

Posted 5:22 PM 2/13/2020

MISSION - Pioneer had a great 2019, becoming the first Valley baseball program since 2007 to reach the state tournament.

The Diamondbacks hope that success carries over to their upcoming season. 

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross reports. 

1 on 1: UTRGV Baseball Coach Derek Matlock

Posted 5:53 PM 2/12/2020

WESLACO - The UTRGV baseball team opens a new season this weekend with a four-game home series against Kansas State.

The Vaqueros are coming off a 34-win season, which saw them capture their first WAC regular season title.

Coach Derek Matlock stopped by CHANNEL 5 to talk with our Joel Villanueva about the upcoming year.

5 on 5: February 10th

Posted 9:24 PM 2/10/2020

RIO HONDO - The Port Isabel boys basketball team defeated Rio Hondo 63-58 Monday night for their sixth straight district win.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has this 5 on 5 update.

Rowe's Jonas Ortiz Headed To Kingsville

La Joya's Sergio Castillo Scores In Roughnecks' Opener

Posted 8:57 PM 2/10/2020

HOUSTON - The first week of the XFL season is in the books and La Joya's Sergio Castillo is all smiles. 

The Valley native kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Houston Roughnecks in their 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Before the game began, Castillo had the opportunity to address the fans at TEDCU Stadium.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.  

McAllen ISD's eSports Tourney Draws Gamers From Across RGV

Toros Shut Out By Dynamo, 5-0

Posted 4:51 PM 2/9/2020

EDINBURG - Toros welcoming the Houston Dynamo to HEB Park for a scrimmage Saturday evening.

The Dynamo showing why they are the big dogs, shutting out RGV FC 5-0.

Check out the highlights.

5 on 5: February 7th

Posted 9:25 PM 2/7/2020

WESLACO - They're the champions! District champions to be exact.

Brownsville Jubilee's girls secured the 32-3A title with a win Friday night. 

Other action saw the Los Fresnos boys team down Hanna in district play.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your 5 on 5 update.

On the Pitch: February 7th

Pioneer Basketball Undefeated In District

UTRGV Men and Women Split Thursday WAC games

UTRGV Men and Women Split Thursday WAC games
Posted 9:06 PM 2/6/2020

EDINBURG – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s basketball team fell 72-58 to the Kansas City Roos on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Redshirt junior Amara Graham led UTRGV (9-13, 4-5 WAC) with 14 points by making a career-high four (More)

