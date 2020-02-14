Sports - AP - Texas
Yesterday
Sports Minute: Western Kentucky wins 3rd straight, edges UTEP 67-62
Posted 8:39 PM 2/13/2020
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Taveion Hollingsworth scored 18 points, Jared Savage added 14 plus nine rebounds and Western Kentucky defeated UTEP 67-62, rolling to a third straight win. Carson Williams added 13 points and Camron Justice 11 points for Western Kentucky, which secured a spot among (More)
Sports Minute: Jackson scores 25 to carry UTSA over Marshall 72-63
Sports Minute: Griffin carries Texas-Arlington past Arkansas St. 77-67
Sports Minute: Varner leads Texas Rio Grande Valley past Utah Valley, 80-72
Sports Minute: Sule scores 26 to lift Texas St. over UALR 74-66More Stories from Yesterday
2/11/2020
Sports Minute: Massner carries Northwestern St. over Incarnate Word 70-60
Posted 8:58 PM 2/12/2020
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Trenton Massner registered 12 points and six rebounds as Northwestern State topped Incarnate Word 70-60. Des Balentine led the Cardinals with 14 points and seven rebounds.
