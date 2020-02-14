Sports - AP - Texas

Posted 8:58 PM 2/12/2020

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) - Trenton Massner registered 12 points and six rebounds as Northwestern State topped Incarnate Word 70-60. Des Balentine led the Cardinals with 14 points and seven rebounds.

