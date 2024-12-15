RGV Humane Society shelter at full capacity, asking for donations

The Rio Grande Valley Humane Society says their shelter is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals.

The shelter is currently preparing for rescue transports. They're asking the public to help out with some basic supplies.

They include puppy food, adult dog food and crates.

Donations can be dropped them at their Mission location, located at 227 Abelino Farias Street.

The shelter is reminding the community that they can still adopt or foster any of their animals. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.