Volunteers lay wreaths on graves in Mission to honor veterans

Holiday wreaths are now up at the State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Volunteers spent their time laying out thousands of wreaths on the graves of Rio Grande Valley veterans.

"It's just a small little gesture to show the community that they are still being remembered," Boys Scout Troop 272 Assistant Scout Master Oliver Arriaga said.

A gesture that brought volunteers like Arriaga and his Boy Scout troop to help honor veterans. He says it's important that the younger generation remembers their sacrifice.

"To continue to show the tradition of showing our kids the respect that our veterans deserve. So by getting them involved and telling them that it is ok for us to be humble, it is ok for us to respect the veterans and the liberties that we have," Arriaga said.

A tradition that has taken place at the Mission cemetery for the past 18 years. American Legion Member Lucio Gaitan says the tradition continues to grow.

"It extends from Brownsville all the way to Rio Grande. We have 15 American Legion Posts, and we have been doing our wreath program here since 2006. When we did start, it was 17 graves here, and every year we have been coming back. Fast-forward to 18 years, it's a total of 4,400 wreaths," Gaitan said.

A cause that hits home for those who have family members and friends buried under the white headstones.

Wreaths Across America relies on donations. If you would like to make a donation, click here.