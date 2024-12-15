Sheriff’s office: 1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Donna

A 34-year-old man died Sunday following an officer-involved shooting in rural Donna, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened after a deputy with the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic dispute at the 4000 Block of Amelia Lane at around 12:39 a.m.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, their unit was “intentionally struck at a high rate of speed” by a vehicle exiting the residence, the release said.

The suspect, identified as Javier Aguilar, exited his vehicle and approached the responding deputy “in a threatening manner.”

“Fearing for his safety, the deputy discharged his duty weapon, striking Aguilar in the torso,” the news release stated. “Aguilar was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”

An investigation indicated that Aguilar had been involved in a heated argument with his partner earlier in the evening after attending an event, the release said.

“During the altercation, Aguilar reportedly threatened to harm law enforcement if they were notified,” according to the release.

The deputy was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash, and has since been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.