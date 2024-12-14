Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024: Spotty showers with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg firefighters installing smoke detectors for free for qualifying residents
-
Palmview discussing ordinance banning trucks near residential neighborhoods
-
Brownsville students encounter judicial system through courts in school program
-
Cameron County judge responds to petition calling to incorporate Starbase site
-
DPS: McAllen man killed in semitrailer crash near Alamo