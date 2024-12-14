Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs won't play Sunday against Charlotte with lingering knee issue

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is helped off the field after being injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs didn't travel with the team and will miss Sunday's game at Charlotte because of a lingering knee issue.

Diggs was downgraded to out on the injury report Saturday. The Cowboys (5-8) also placed linebacker DeMarvion Overshown on reserve/injured after he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee in the last game.

Diggs had missed two games with groin and knee injuries before returning for Monday night's 27-20 loss to Cincinnati, when he had five tackles and three passes defended. He missed 15 games last year after a torn ACL in his left knee.

The game against the Bengals was the only one this season when Diggs, a 2021 All-Pro, played together with DaRon Bland, a 2023 All-Pro after setting an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns. Bland missed the first 10 games with a foot injury.

Cornerback Andrew Booth and center Dakoda Shepley were elevated from the practice squad.

