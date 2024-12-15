City of Edinburg accepting nominations for Hometown of Heroes Half Marathon
The city of Edinburg is accepting nominations for their Hometown of Heroes Half Marathon.
It's set for March 2025, and they're looking for 13 people who go above and beyond for the city.
Every year, the city honors these local heroes for their public service and contributions to the community.
Channel 5 News Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith was among the 13 people nominated this year. Smith was recognized for his work with the Rotary Club Edinburg and his annual Tim's Coats campaign.
Each nominee is chosen by residents. The deadline to submit a nomination is January 10.
For more information, click here.
