Weather - Water Conservation

7/31/2022

Brownsville Public Utilities Board water restriction continues - residents and businesses urged to follow rules

Posted 6:25 AM 8/2/2022 by Stefany Rosales

Water restrictions are in place for Brownsville Public Utilities customers.

The restrictions went into effect last Friday.

Mandatory stage 2 water restrictions in effect for McAllen Public Utility water customers

7/29/2022

With water reservoir levels falling, cities look to ground water as new water source

Posted 6:25 AM 8/2/2022 by Christian von Preysing

With the skies not sharing and the river not giving, some Valley cities are starting to look underground for more water.

Groundwater treatment is limited in the Valley. But it is being done already by two utilities: Brownsville Public Utilities Board and North Alamo Water Supply

7/28/2022

Brownsville PUB announces water restrictions as part of drought contingency plan

Posted 6:24 AM 8/2/2022

Due to dropping water reservoir levels, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board implemented water restrictions under stage two of its drought contingency plan, the company announced Friday.

The restrictions are effective Friday, BPUB announced in a news release.

7/27/2022

‘It’s destroying this land:’ Farmers call for repairs to El Morillo Drain that keeps saltwater away from the Rio Grande

Posted 6:24 AM 8/2/2022 by Christian von Preysing

Saltwater in the Rio Grande is affecting Valley farmers.

At a Wednesday meeting with federal officials, Valley farmer Jim Wells discussed the need for repairs to the El Morillo Drain, saying the issue of high salt of the river is ruining fields in the Valley.

Federal, state officials determining next steps for low water levels at Falcon, Amistad reservoirs

7/26/2022

Water shortage means fewer visitors at Falcon State Park

Posted 6:24 AM 8/2/2022 by Christian von Preysing

Falcon State Park is still open. But these days it's getting fewer visitors. The boat ramp is closed. And it's a harder, longer drive to get to the water.

The drought and lack of rain are causing water levels to plunge at the Falcon Reservoir. 

