Weather - Water Conservation
7/31/2022
Brownsville Public Utilities Board water restriction continues - residents and businesses urged to follow rules
Posted 6:25 AM 8/2/2022 by Stefany Rosales
Water restrictions are in place for Brownsville Public Utilities customers.
The restrictions went into effect last Friday.
RELATED: (More)...
7/29/2022
With water reservoir levels falling, cities look to ground water as new water source
Posted 6:25 AM 8/2/2022 by Christian von Preysing
With the skies not sharing and the river not giving, some Valley cities are starting to look underground for more water.
Groundwater treatment is limited in the Valley. But it is being done already by two utilities: Brownsville Public Utilities Board and North Alamo Water Supply (More)
7/28/2022
Brownsville PUB announces water restrictions as part of drought contingency plan
Posted 6:24 AM 8/2/2022
Due to dropping water reservoir levels, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board implemented water restrictions under stage two of its drought contingency plan, the company announced Friday.
The restrictions are effective Friday, BPUB announced in a news release.
The goal of the (More)
7/27/2022
‘It’s destroying this land:’ Farmers call for repairs to El Morillo Drain that keeps saltwater away from the Rio Grande
Posted 6:24 AM 8/2/2022 by Christian von Preysing
Saltwater in the Rio Grande is affecting Valley farmers.
At a Wednesday meeting with federal officials, Valley farmer Jim Wells discussed the need for repairs to the El Morillo Drain, saying the issue of high salt of the river is ruining fields in the Valley.
“We need (More)
7/26/2022
Water shortage means fewer visitors at Falcon State Park
Posted 6:24 AM 8/2/2022 by Christian von Preysing
Falcon State Park is still open. But these days it's getting fewer visitors. The boat ramp is closed. And it's a harder, longer drive to get to the water.
The drought and lack of rain are causing water levels to plunge at the Falcon Reservoir.
The Falcon Reservoir, also known (More)
News Video
-
Brush fire near Grulla High School 90% contained, officials say
-
As new school year approaches, school shooting survivor shares her story
-
Palmhurst special mayoral election seeing low turnout
-
City of Combes distributing bottled water to residents due to unsafe tap...
-
Man arrested on murder charge in connection with deadly McAllen shooting