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Cameron County Sheriff's Office search for armed man with active warrants
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for multiple active arrest warrants. Patrick Kane De La Cruz, 29, is wanted for...
DPS, Border Patrol apprehend 15 undocumented migrants in Starr County during joint operation
The Texas Department of Public Safety Brush Team...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, April 12, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
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Sunday, April 12, 2026: Thunderstorms expected overnight, Valley under marginal risk for severe weather
Thunderstorms are expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley after 7 p.m. Sunday and last until 1 a.m., according to the First Warn 5 Weather...
Saturday, April 11, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, April 10, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
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McAllen boys and girls track & field district 31-5A champions
The McAllen boys and girls track and field teams took home the district 31-5A Championship in the weekend's meet at PSJA Stadium. The boys team...
Team White wins UTRGV's second annual Spring football game in Brownsville
The second annual UTRGV football spring game was...
WATCH LIVE: Vaqueros Game Day
Don’t miss Vaqueros Game Day! Catch all the...
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Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Zoo Guest: Tiger Salamander
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 9, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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