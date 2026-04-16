Mission coffee shop remains open after break-in leaves thousands of dollars in damages

A Mission coffee shop remains open after it was broken into late Wednesday night — the second time in a year.

Someone threw a rock through the front glass door at Twisted Sistas Co., a coffee shop located at 1500 W. Bus. 83. The door remains boarded up.

Manager Kimberly Andis said someone threw a large rock at the front door to break in. The rock was found inside the middle of the store.

The owner's daughter found the shattered door when she arrived for work Thursday morning. Andis said the break-in will cost about $2,000 to replace the door and the stolen cash register that had $100 inside.

The coffee shop has surveillance cameras, but none of them recorded the suspect. Andis said the impact from the rock may have prevented the system from capturing footage.

Andis said the shop plans to add more cameras, including ones with facial recognition. She said the staff is grateful for customer support.

"We just want to be appreciative to our customers. We want to say thank you guys for coming in, supporting us, and spreading love on Facebook," Andis said.

Andis said the staff is choosing to stay positive despite not knowing who is responsible.

"We are feeling a little bit down, but like my boss said, ‘God can't keep that from us,’" Andis said.

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