Water supply employee killed after falling into Olmito sewer drainage well

Photo credit: Brownsville Fire Department

A 42-year-old man was pronounced dead Wednesday after falling into a sewer drainage well, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Juan Antonio Delgado was identified as a water supply employee who died after falling into the well at the Olmito Water Supply lift station, located on the corner of Lomax Road and Cortezville Street.

In a news release, police said Delgado had been lowered into the well in a cage to work but fell into the water 10 feet below. First responders were told Delgado had been underwater for 10 minutes.

Brownsville firefighters removed him from the well, but Delgado was declared dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted following the incident, the release added.