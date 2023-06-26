x

1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp

6 hours 17 minutes 24 seconds ago Sunday, June 25 2023 Jun 25, 2023 June 25, 2023 11:30 PM June 25, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Sports Director Alex Del Barrio met 1-on-1 with Dave Campbell's Texas Football Insider Matt Stepp. After a weekend spent at the State 7-on-7 Tournament, the two talked about what they saw and what they can expect out of RGV football in the Fall.

