1-Year-Old Crash Victim Awaiting Prosthetic Arm
HARLINGEN – A one-year-old injured after an SUV collided into a Harlingen home is recovering.
However, a friend of the family tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS the boy’s arms had to be amputated.
The crash happened last month at a home on Madison Street in Harlingen.
Three other children were also injured.
