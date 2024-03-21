10 people arrested in connection with prostitution ring in McAllen
McAllen police arrested 10 people on prostitution charges.
According to a Thursday news release, the McAllen Police Department, along with federal, state and other Rio Grande Valley agencies, conducted an undercover and online investigation.
The investigation was conducted from March 18 to March 20.
Four individuals were charged with prostitution, one individual was charged with promotion of prostitution, and five individuals were charged with solicitation of prostitution.
Names, charges and bonds for all individuals are listed below.
Liliana Diaz-Vasquez, 29
Arrest Date: March 18
Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor
Bond: $1,000
Yaylen Yaima Morell Reyes, 36
Arrest Date: March 18
Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor
Bond: $1,000
Nataly Verdu Johandy, 23
Arrest Date: March 18
Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor
Bond: $1,000
Elisa Marie Martinez, 39
Arrest Date: March 19, 2024
Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor
Bond: $2,000
Elva Navarro, 47
Arrest Date: March 18, 2024
Charges: Promotion of Prostitution, a 3rd Degree Felony
Bond: $30,000
Miguel Angel Hernandez, 48
Arrest Date: March 20, 2024
Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony
Bond: $5,000
Gerardo Ciriza, 49
Arrest Date: March 20, 2024
Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony
Bond: $5,000
Carlos Hernandez, 67
Arrest Date: March 20, 2024
Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony
Bond: $2,000
Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, 42
Arrest Date: March 20, 2024
Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony
Bond: $2,000
Sergio Osvaldo Nava, 52
Arrest Date: March 20, 2024
Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony
Bond: $5,000
