10 people arrested in connection with prostitution ring in McAllen

McAllen police arrested 10 people on prostitution charges.

According to a Thursday news release, the McAllen Police Department, along with federal, state and other Rio Grande Valley agencies, conducted an undercover and online investigation.

The investigation was conducted from March 18 to March 20.

Four individuals were charged with prostitution, one individual was charged with promotion of prostitution, and five individuals were charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Names, charges and bonds for all individuals are listed below.

Liliana Diaz-Vasquez, 29

Arrest Date: March 18

Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Bond: $1,000

Yaylen Yaima Morell Reyes, 36

Arrest Date: March 18

Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Bond: $1,000

Nataly Verdu Johandy, 23

Arrest Date: March 18

Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Bond: $1,000

Elisa Marie Martinez, 39

Arrest Date: March 19, 2024

Charges: Prostitution, a Class “B” Misdemeanor

Bond: $2,000

Elva Navarro, 47

Arrest Date: March 18, 2024

Charges: Promotion of Prostitution, a 3rd Degree Felony

Bond: $30,000

Miguel Angel Hernandez, 48

Arrest Date: March 20, 2024

Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony

Bond: $5,000

Gerardo Ciriza, 49

Arrest Date: March 20, 2024

Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony

Bond: $5,000

Carlos Hernandez, 67

Arrest Date: March 20, 2024

Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony

Bond: $2,000

Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, 42

Arrest Date: March 20, 2024

Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony

Bond: $2,000

Sergio Osvaldo Nava, 52

Arrest Date: March 20, 2024

Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, a State Jail Felony

Bond: $5,000