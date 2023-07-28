10-year-old girl injured in Edinburg crash that claimed the life of three of her relatives succumbs to her injuries

Shailey Rachel Martinez. Courtesy photo

A 10-year-old old who was injured in a Monday night crash in Edinburg that claimed the life of three of her relatives succumbed to her injuries, according to a news release.

Shailey Rachel Martinez passed away Friday at around 1 a.m. She was hospitalized in critical condition following a Monday night crash that the Edinburg Police Department said was caused by a suspected drunk driver.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘We are still asking for prayers:’ Family mourning loss of three relatives killed in Edinburg crash

Police responded to the crash Monday at 9:14 p.m. at the 2200 block of South Jackson Road that killed three of Martinez’s family members — identified as 50-year-old Luz Aurora Casado, Maria Guadalupe Zavala Casado, 68 and 1-year-old Ellieana Santoy, according to a news release.

The suspected drunk driver who collided with the vehicle Martinez and her family were in, Shen Li Jiang, remains hospitalized in critical condition.