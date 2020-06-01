11-year-old girl in stable condition following Edinburg house fire

An Edinburg house fire on Friday is under investigation after an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured.

According to Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider, the girl was found laying outside the house – she was airlifted to a hospital with third-degree burns.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says the girl in recovering in stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio.

For more information watch the video above.