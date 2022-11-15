116 child abuse cases reported in Hidalgo County in 2022

This year, domestic violence cases are down as compared to pandemic times, but they are not down to zero.

Hidalgo County authorities opened more than 100 child abuse cases since the start of 2022.

A Valley mother shared an experience her son suffered.

"You could have talked to him, you could have put him in timeout," Valley mother Jeanna Cannady said. "There was so many things you could've done differently, and you chose violence."

Cannady's son is involved in one out of 116 cases of child abuse in Hidalgo County this year so far.

She dropped her son off with his dad for a visit, and was surprised at what she saw when she picked up her son.

"I saw the gash on his eyebrow, and I said, 'how hard did you have to throw a remote to cut my son's head,'" Cannady said.

Her son told her that his father lost his temper.

Police arrested and charged the father. The case is now going through the court system.

The advice for parents is to recognize what you could be doing to your child, and to be patient.

For the victims of domestic violence, authorities will find a way to help stop the abuse.

"We're sending the message out that we are going to prosecute you,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez said. “We are going to separate you from you family. We're going to end that relationship in the sense that we are going to try to send you away for a long time."

Watch the video above for the full story.