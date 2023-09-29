13 adults, one minor, facing illegal racing charges in Weslaco

Drone footage of the Weslaco Police Department on Westgate Drive and frontage road. Photo credit: Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera.

Fourteen individuals, including one minor, were arrested after the Weslaco Police Department shut down an illegal racing operation early Friday morning.

The 14 unidentified individuals were arrested in the parking lot of a shopping center on Westgate Drive and frontage road.

According to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera, the 14 individuals were arrested on charges of reckless driving, racing on a public highway or roadway and deadly conduct.

Their vehicles were also seized.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.