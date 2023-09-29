13 adults, one minor, facing illegal racing charges in Weslaco
Fourteen individuals, including one minor, were arrested after the Weslaco Police Department shut down an illegal racing operation early Friday morning.
The 14 unidentified individuals were arrested in the parking lot of a shopping center on Westgate Drive and frontage road.
According to Weslaco police Chief Joel Rivera, the 14 individuals were arrested on charges of reckless driving, racing on a public highway or roadway and deadly conduct.
Their vehicles were also seized.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Woman charged in fatal McAllen crash sentenced to 120 days in jail
-
EMS staffing shortage affecting emergency service response times in Starr County
-
Man charged in San Benito police chase accused of firing at officers
-
No injuries reported in Weslaco house fire
-
Sheriff's office: Subjects detained in Elsa game room raid