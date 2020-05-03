14-year-old girl in stable condition after shooting north of Palmview

A 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition after a shooting last Saturday.

Deputies say she was shot in the abdomen.

The shooting happened Saturday night near Mile 5 and Western Road just north of Palmview.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter is still on the loose and has not been identified.

