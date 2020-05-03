14-year-old girl in stable condition after shooting north of Palmview
A 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition after a shooting last Saturday.
Deputies say she was shot in the abdomen.
The shooting happened Saturday night near Mile 5 and Western Road just north of Palmview.
According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter is still on the loose and has not been identified.
