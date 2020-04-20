16 migrants in Tamaulipas test positive for coronavirus

Sixteen migrants in Tamaulipas — including a man in Reynosa — have tested positive for the coronavirus, the state’s health department announced on Monday.

About 10% of all positive cases in the state of Tamaulipas are migrants who were either repatriated to Mexico or foreigners deported from U.S., according to state health authorities.



Those who tested positive include four Mexican citizens, six migrants from Honduras, one from Guatemala, three from Cuba, one from Cameroon and one whose nationality is not yet identified.



Fifteen of the sixteen migrants who got sick contracted the virus at a Nuevo Laredo shelter after one of them was deported from Houston without knowing he had COVID-19. Thirteen are men and two are women.



The rest of the migrants and staff at the shelter were also tested. Tamaulipas’s health department expects those results later Monday.



The remaining migrant is a 21 year-old Mexican man from the state of Michoacán. The man was repatriated April 17 from Atlanta, Georgia, and passed through the Mexican health checkpoint at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge. His case was immediately identified and protocols for treating suspected cases were immediately enacted, according to state health authorities.