17 trucks from Mexico damaged in fire at Port of Brownsville

Seventeen trucks from Mexico were either destroyed or damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire at the Port of Brownsville, according to Brownsville fire Chief Jarrett Sheldon.

A total of 27 firefighters from the Brownsville Fire Department, along with multiple agencies, responded to the fire that was put out in two hours.

No other structure damage or injuries were reported.

"They are diesel and gasoline tanker trucks," Sheldon said. "[They’re] highly flammable, highly regulated… it's under investigation what caused this fire."

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other buildings at the port.

A spokesperson with the Port of Brownsville said there were no workers in the area at the time of the fire.

Clean up at the site where the fire happened is ongoing.

